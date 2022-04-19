Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GLBZ opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.79%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

