Glencore plc (GLEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share by the natural resources company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GLEN stock opened at GBX 529.40 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 288.40 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 540.20 ($7.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.68) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.55) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 623 ($8.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.85) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 551.14 ($7.17).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

