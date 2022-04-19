Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $40.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2,239.38. 339,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,269.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,344.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,751.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

