Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,264,500 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GLFGF opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Global Fashion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

