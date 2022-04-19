Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $376.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

