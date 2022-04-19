Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $376.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
