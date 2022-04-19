Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
