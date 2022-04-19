Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,332,000 after buying an additional 84,517 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 247,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.