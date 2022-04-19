Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.60. 1,547,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,238. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.