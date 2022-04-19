Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,865. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.25%.
About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.