Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,865. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Self Storage by 247.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 22.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.