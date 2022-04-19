Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. 1,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,867. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20.

