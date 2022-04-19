GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 26th (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 26th. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had issued 55,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $2,585,000,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.31. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $81,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

