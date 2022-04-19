GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GFS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 26th

GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 26th. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had issued 55,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $2,585,000,000 based on an initial share price of $47.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

