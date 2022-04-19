Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Short Interest Update

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $3,299,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 48.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.