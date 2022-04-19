GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 10,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

