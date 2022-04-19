Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.85.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.46.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

