Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

