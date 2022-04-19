Goldenstone Acquisition Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDSTU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 26th

Goldenstone Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GDSTU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 26th. Goldenstone Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Goldenstone Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ GDSTU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.18.
Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
