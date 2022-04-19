Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.11. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.