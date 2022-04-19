Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

GDDFF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

