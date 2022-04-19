GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Given a C$0.81 Price Target at Fundamental Research

GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.81 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.09% from the stock’s current price.

GXU traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. 417,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40. GoviEx Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

In other news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 80,500 shares of GoviEx Uranium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$36,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,275.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.