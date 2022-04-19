Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
GRAB opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
