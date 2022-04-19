Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.47 Million

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $517.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.60 million and the highest is $603.40 million. Graco posted sales of $454.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

