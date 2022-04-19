Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Graham by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

