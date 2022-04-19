Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$2.70 price target on the stock.

GTE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 627,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 214,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.