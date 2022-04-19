Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 986,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,545. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

