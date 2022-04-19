Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

