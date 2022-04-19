Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,175,300 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

