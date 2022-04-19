GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

