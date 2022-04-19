Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GGGSF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Greggs has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

