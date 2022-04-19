Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GKSGF remained flat at $34.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. Grenke has a 12-month low of 32.01 and a 12-month high of 45.00.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

