Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.60.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GPI traded up $13.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,551. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average of $185.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

