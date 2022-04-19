GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

