GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
See Also
