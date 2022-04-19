GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,046. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

