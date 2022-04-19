Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTY. Stephens raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
