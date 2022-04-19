Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $417.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTY. Stephens raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.