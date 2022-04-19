Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.99.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,682,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

