GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. GWG has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GWG by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GWG in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GWG in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GWG in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in GWG by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

