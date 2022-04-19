GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

