Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

