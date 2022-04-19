Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,272 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,682. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,965,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 199,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,864,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 91,941 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

