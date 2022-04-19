Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,272 shares of company stock worth $11,582,682. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,864,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,965,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after buying an additional 199,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

