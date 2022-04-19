Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

