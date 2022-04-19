Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLMAF shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Halma alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564. Halma has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.