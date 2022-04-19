Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

