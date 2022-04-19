Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HALO opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

