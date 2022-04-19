Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $78.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.95. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 930,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,487 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

