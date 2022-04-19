Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

