Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HAFC opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

