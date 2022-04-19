Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €197.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €197.00 ($211.83) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($156.67) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €177.36 ($190.71).

HNR1 stock traded up €1.20 ($1.29) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €147.10 ($158.17). 180,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €155.82 and its 200 day moving average is €160.69. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

