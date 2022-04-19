Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

HMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.