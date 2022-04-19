Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.
Shares of HAS opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
