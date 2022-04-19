Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIM. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
TIM remained flat at $€20.00 ($21.51) on Tuesday. 19,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($26.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.00.
ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
